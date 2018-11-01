{"id":52295389,"title":"Investigators question Harding's self-described bodyguard, ex-husband in Nancy Kerrigan attack: Part 6","duration":"9:12","description":"Tonya Harding initially denied knowing anything about the attack, but later said she failed to report what she later learned about the attack.","url":"/US/video/investigators-question-hardings-bodyguard-husband-nancy-kerrigan-attack-52295389","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}