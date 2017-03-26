Transcript for Investigators shed light on teen and former teacher's relationship

The Maury county district attorney and the sheriff's office told me to believe the two are writing emails to each other but not sending that. The district attorney told me he believes the two thought the emails couldn't be tracts. They would save the message and let it save as a draft. The other person. When blog and read the message and then deleted. And Ron and other messages it was man cylinders and her. According to investigators Elizabeth Thomas and how to Cummins. Use common school email thread inappropriate messages to each other the district attorney told wait 31 he couldn't go into detail about what exactly. Was written in the. If you room. Then view it you would merely recognizes. You're reading communications between people that have a romantic interest two. But the lead investigator on the case did share one of those messages with weigh 31 I saw you standing next year backpack this morning and. And make makes a reference to a body part of hers and not talking about how nice that look. After comments and thomas' appeared Cummins was charged in Maury county school district. For having an inappropriate relationship with Thomas investigators had come in search history on its electronic devices. Serbia and other ways the two might have been communicating. Summary certainty as to Graham has experienced program ends with communicating back and forth and there was some questions about some some encryption texting adds. You know where to go get encryption tasting apps. Reporting in Colombia Tennessee's singing aren't wait 31 hometown news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.