Transcript for Investigators trying to track down stolen Picasso etching

A printed photo of Picasso's 1949. Terrero impression sits where and original use to. It was an original. Question. Very rare and very beautiful and it's caught. Bill deal Lind says on Friday someone walked into the watts building downtown Milwaukee then left with the Picasso. It's certainly between 35 and 50000 dollars. The UN says he's good friends with frank all meant back in Tony fourteen someone stole Allman stradivarius violin worth five million dollars. Police eventually found it in good condition but like the violin because the Picasso piece is so rare there's really no resale market. We have never put any prices we've never put the titles on anything hanging up in our lobby area. Dee Linn doesn't own the Picasso which is number nine of thirty in existence but was trying to find a buyer for a client. He says sadly he's been robbed before. Always hits it deep sense of violation. New I trust people I. Just don't like the idea that people there dishonest and so I distrust people. There is a camera outside but it points away from the door here deal in says they plan on upgrading. There's security system in Milwaukee that Hutchison of the eyes and while news.

