Iraqi Family in Limbo After Giving Up Everything to Come to U.S.

Fuad Sharif and his family were barred from boarding their flight to the U.S. despite having valid immigrant visas.
2:01 | 01/29/17

Transcript for Iraqi Family in Limbo After Giving Up Everything to Come to U.S.
My name is sue clutch city still run from her view mirror. I have received live my ego violated immigration visa for me and with my five million. Took a long grosses of qualification for the visa more than two years. And a local flu. We eighteen local procedures. And decided to travel key dates dates. Who did a week alone we might finally. This is my way tonight. This is my vote this is my son. It was thought that. I was denied. Voting flies fugitive days. As being told by. He's. We both. Who in. United States as his new executive orders. I wonder. Alone these. He dove and invited to meet 2017. And I received these fees because I put my leg injury but he would leave. Amity and government. And and an amber you'll know I don't know what to do because I sold my house. I quit my drove my wife beats had drove and kids that school. All of these are indicted and IP. 5000 dollars for the tickets we'll wind down to bring. I don't know what to do and tomorrow I'm going back to you right. Really really here really I mean table situation I don't know what to do. I may contact the embassy. US embassy should have meaningful on meaningful and needy and people like me look the problem of school. Takes a trees. It's it's look legit and put me give bush whose blue. United's flight and look informing us in advance. Thank you gave me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

