Transcript for Jeff Sessions sued by 12-year-old with epilepsy seeking to legalize medical marijuana

Attorney general Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department are being sued by twelve year old girl with epilepsy who wants to legalize medical marijuana nationwide. The lawsuit by Lexus foretell. Could benefit millions of Americans who cannot legally obtained pot to treat their illnesses. Alexa says marijuana gives her immediate relief from seizures it was so effective that her family moved from Texas to Colorado. Where the drug is legal.

