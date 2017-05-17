Transcript for Jewish headstones vandalized in Philadelphia for second time this year

No these detectives in the crime scene unit responded to add at gesture at a Jewish cemetery in 18100 block of bridge street here police say vandals knocked over by tombstones. At attempted to push to more. Neighbors on its anger street conceded damage. I'm shocked because you know. I never seen it like this obviously he's done or not Dover wasn't on the K word you know whether grounds keepers made that discovery just before 1 o'clock this afternoon. As a gift is the news. It. Detectives are investigating if there is a connection with that doesn't that turned over and broken tombstones discovered on February 26. At Mount Carmel cemetery another Jewish cemetery only half mile way. Police don't know that period of time the destruction there half Steve Rosenberg of the Jewish federation of greater Philadelphia says the public response to repair Carmel. Was overwhelming that crime is not that's all that. It has really been a rambling plea not just for us here went out to you but for people around. Romney United States authorities have not found any anti fanatic markings at either see they're hoping for tips on both crimes we still have a reward. 71000 dollars never really got any tips on it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.