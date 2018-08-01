{"id":52204040,"title":"JFK terminal gets drenched after water main break","duration":"3:00","description":"Video shows airport staff, police working to clear water from JFK terminal after main break. More than 140 flights had to be canceled, according to the Port Authority.","url":"/US/video/jfk-terminal-drenched-water-main-break-52204040","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}