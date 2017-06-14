Transcript for Jogger describes being almost hit by gunfire

George the FBI has taken over this investigation 24 ATF agents are on the scene. And according to Peter Thomas and our justice unit. They are tracing two weapons at this point long gone and a pistol so the investigation continues behind us about a block. Where that block up the road here where that park is still cordoned off still very secure area and I have with me David Woodruff who used to be staffer protect. On the hill you're off for a jog this morning. You heard the shots what did you think what did you do officer candidates. I was about a mile and a half and about Iran running right past six and field near Alexandria when. Off my left hand side I heard twelve or fourteen gunshots. And rapid succession one right after another but took five or six more steps and in her book former shots in her window break right next to me. At that point I recognized it was gunfire recognizing him to get myself to a safe place. Ducked into a parking garage and called on 11 spent about five or six minutes there was struck me how quickly Alexandria police department was on scene. Came back out and so to members of congress I'm familiar with and had a chance to. Talk to them. And recognized again this is a congressional baseball team's practice. Let's talk about the members in just a second but you see a window was broken near you what do these bullets nearly touched you came very close certainly when you look around that area up there next to swings coffee there's a lot of bullet holes certainly going around electrical work. Generator that's up there as well as in those cars certainly timber close of the sports let's talk about these two members you recognize that you worked on the hill what was her state of mind so they you could see the look at their offices this certainly they were quite shaken up what they've had just seen knowing what we know now. Knowing what kind of incident took place out there on a ball field we certainly understand why. Asked if they needed and tenacity needed any help this that they were fine they're reading back over to be whether other members of congress and staff and talk to some of the law enforcement officials were. Only then beginning to begin their interviews process but it's you know it was clearly they were ever shook him up it's an awful that's exactly. So you have. Maybe not dealt with these specific issues which you've seen what's happened in our country here is your neighborhood in Alexandria give me a sense that no it's it's from the tragic you know and I think what's with what's double attraction as well as attended the day of the congressional baseball game. As members of congress to have a lot of voters want members of congress to do was just reach across the aisle. Build relationships and work together get to know one another so they can address these issues and had to have something like this happening associate producers really compounds the trash.

