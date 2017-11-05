Judge orders prosecutors to charge Amtrak engineer in crash

A Philadelphia judge has ordered prosecutors to criminally charge the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200.
0:17 | 05/11/17

Tonight a Philadelphia judge is now ordering criminal charges against the Amtrak engineer. At the controls of a deadly train crash. The order comes just days after the DA had concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to charge engineer brand in Boston and for the 2015 derailment. Eight people were killed in more than 200 injured.

