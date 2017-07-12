Transcript for Judge orders Tampa serial shooting suspect's parents to appear before court

Order mr. mrs. Johnson to appear before this court on Friday January. At 10 o'clock and this court to show cause why they should not be held in civil contempt. Both mr. McDonald's would ponson can purge to contempt citation by appearing in the office of the state attorney. And anytime during the regular business hours in the intervening time period. And testifying truthfully under regarding this case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.