-
Now Playing: Judge orders Tampa serial shooting suspect's parents to appear before court
-
Now Playing: Strip mall destroyed by California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Mom and son's history-of-dance talent show performance goes viral
-
Now Playing: Ayesha Curry and Anthony 'Spice' Adams kick off the annual 'GMA' cookie search
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have makeup, jewelry and more gifts
-
Now Playing: County refuses ransom payment to cybercriminals who attacked public services
-
Now Playing: Wedding ring found in the rubble of California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Police land helicopter, chase down suspect after being flashed with laser
-
Now Playing: Woman found dead after Tinder date
-
Now Playing: Fierce winds kicking up in Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Billions of dollars in Bel Air homes in line of fire as a winds churn more flames
-
Now Playing: Devastation left behind and homes still at risk in California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Road rage incident leads to gun fight in Houston traffic
-
Now Playing: Man pulls over to save rabbit from California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Shoplifters drag mall security guard through parking lot
-
Now Playing: Residents try salvaging belongings in wake of wildfires
-
Now Playing: Aftermath of Thomas fire in Ventura County, California
-
Now Playing: A look at who writes the messages inside millions of Christmas Cards sent every year
-
Now Playing: Cops look for person who stole weapons and gear from a police car in Florida
-
Now Playing: Houston police search for a man suspected of impersonating a police officer