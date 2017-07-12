Judge orders Tampa serial shooting suspect's parents to appear before court

More
During their court appearance, they are to show cause why they should not be held in civil contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about their 24-year-old son who is suspected in a string of fatal shootings in Tampa, Florida.
0:43 | 12/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge orders Tampa serial shooting suspect's parents to appear before court
Order mr. mrs. Johnson to appear before this court on Friday January. At 10 o'clock and this court to show cause why they should not be held in civil contempt. Both mr. McDonald's would ponson can purge to contempt citation by appearing in the office of the state attorney. And anytime during the regular business hours in the intervening time period. And testifying truthfully under regarding this case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51647922,"title":"Judge orders Tampa serial shooting suspect's parents to appear before court","duration":"0:43","description":"During their court appearance, they are to show cause why they should not be held in civil contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about their 24-year-old son who is suspected in a string of fatal shootings in Tampa, Florida.","url":"/US/video/judge-orders-tampa-serial-shooting-suspects-parents-court-51647922","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.