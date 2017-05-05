Judge sets trial date for 'El Chapo' in April 2018

More
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been charged with overseeing a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings.
2:10 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge sets trial date for 'El Chapo' in April 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47232610,"title":"Judge sets trial date for 'El Chapo' in April 2018","duration":"2:10","description":"Joaquin \"El Chapo\" Guzman has been charged with overseeing a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings.","url":"/US/video/judge-sets-trial-date-el-chapo-april-2018-47232610","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.