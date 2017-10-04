Transcript for Judge shot dead outside Chicago home

Shooting in Illinois or judge who shot dead right outside his home on the Southside of Chicago. Neighbors believe judge Raymond Myles and a woman who was also injured relieving the home to work out when they were shot. Miles was pronounced dead at the hospital miles was an associate judge in the Cook County circuit court's criminal division the shooting under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.