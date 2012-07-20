Transcript for July 20, 2012: Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting

Yeah okay not. They staggered out there are currently carried blood streaming from Bullock yeah. Inside a horror scene of carnage that started suddenly during a midnight screening of the new Batman movie. Police believe 24 year old James Holmes calmly watch the movie along with everybody else. And he got up and used his cell phones and went outside to get his weapons and gear up with a bulletproof vest a ballistic helmet a gas mask. And tear covering his throat legs and tactical gloves. Holmes went back inside to the front of the theater and hurled two green canisters. And I saw plumes of smoke. Any heat shot up in the air. And everybody start to panic at that point he came down with his gun in my face hears about three feet away from me at that point but is terrified and so why. I just jumped forward into the aisle and how to buried myself in there and try to just hide myself and he ended up shooting people behind me. One victim a mother was delayed at that moment I dismember it thinking. I'm not gonna die in here me my kids we're not going to dying here. It was just chaos. The suspect marsh upn Donna I'll using part of an arsenal a shotgun an assault rifle and two Glock Pistols he only stopped to reload. Minutes later police captured him in the parking lot. Would still not over. Police are using robots trying to get into the suspect's apartment he warned officers that it was booby trapped and it is that's trip wires and containers of flammable liquids. It is a very vexing problem how to add to that apartment safely. I personally never seen anything like what the pictures show us is in there. On Sunday the victims' families and friends will hold a vigil and tomorrow investigators will return to Holmes is apartment trying detonate that arsenal of booby traps they've located. Brandy hit ABC news Aurora Colorado.

