Transcript for July 9, 2004: Scott Peterson's parents tell Barbara Walters that their son is innocent

When your child has been murdered it's a nightmare but when your child is accused of murder that is also a nightmare and that's the situation for the parents of Scott Peterson. He's on trial now in California for the murder of his wife Lacey and their unborn son. The Peterson's of rarely done interviews and have not talked publicly at all since the trial began a month ago but recently they did speak to barber. The judge has imposed a gag order on speaking about the details of the case but the Peterson's can certainly talk about the sun they say is innocent. In this Redwood City courthouse. The trial of Scott Peterson for the savage murder of his wife Lacey and their unborn son Connor is expected to last as long as six months. For the families of the victims and they accuse the case has taken a heavy hill. Scott's father and English who owns a small packaging business mother Jackie are convinced of their sons and hundreds of miles away from this San Diego home. They and others in the Peterson's family have pledged to remain at Scott side what ended the emotional and financial costs to. He has the case and follow the conditions must reconcile invasion of this time. Hawaiian as a wrongly accused husband and who bleeds to his admitted wife and unborn son and the other kind of doctor turned cold blooded. Non stop much as we met with the Peterson a few miles on whether trial is taking place they seemed exhausted and emotionally. Mrs. Peterson suffers from chronic bronchitis and is hoping for lung transplant his condition as you're here requires her to remain on oxygen. You have been accurate and everything wrong. It's consumed as totally that there's no joy in our lives. Inflate equipment. Stuart were transfixed by the Peterson case the sordid act and become all too familiar. The Peterson have been married for five years. Christmas Eve of 200227. Year old Lacey Peterson eight months pregnant mysteriously. In thinking it. Within weeks. Suspicion character her husband Scott. When a massage therapist named Hamburg. Revealed that she was having an exhibit in fact he did not initially tell police. One see if there was inspired. Laces. The rogue agents who had been supportive of him began to distance themselves from this on. One month later the decomposed bodies of lacy and the baby they plan to name hunt. But I found washed ashore in San Francisco Bay downstream from where Scott says he was fishing the day Lacey vanished. A few days later. Scott was arrested and charged with two counts of unity. Just. Grab your son won't describe Scott Peters. Because first I start he was. He loved again and kiss them. Very affectionate. Just has to really kind in north little guy why. Ever but did he have a tent. He had no temper Barbara. He's got my temperament I don't get angry I get hurt us was he ever in trouble no never never in trouble of any kind. He's too good believe laws. That's where we never have the swat Pickett earned ever hardest part you know about the fact that his career. There ex society. He built in this very via. Compress it and vehemently when she took the Taft and he said Heidi you know he's that I take the tests they tried for three years and haven't oh yeah when was the last time. You physically. How many days. The question forties. And everything through the house. We were all happening in our hand on the baby's stomach Scott was trying to find it for us and we could feel it can't and they were here just ecstatic. When you first hear it. Making this list what did you think how do you hear it to the phone ring answer again and Scotland's being on the phone like here with. Lacey and yet and I thought she'd carried. In my heart talk. And then. I said settled down takes you deep breath. And it is going to be OK take a few bad and then only slowly. Any time humans missy. You know there have been reports that he showed no emotion pretty. In person I don't know causing a lot of good obviously is our resident style literally relatives. Think perhaps that he was promotion as well it's not true. Most people know that. He showed emotion that he didn't I 24 hours today. Right handed me he worked at trying to find her. He tried to keep up. You know buying because we have breaking down to is so we try to be brain breast. What did you think the war in that your son was the prime suspect. Can believe it. They thought they were joking just. Disbelief. I mean. I got to his missing woman and within days. You're focusing on my son. Who he should go looking deeper for his wife and baby. Mr. Peterson how do you know your turn has absolutely nothing to do that. Just not in him just. I've never seen him mad nonsense CNN matters. If he misses a golf. You make a little man attendance that's and himself yet. What kind of marriage do you think it's gotten Lacey had. Very good marriage. They Wear. They back each other up on the way it was like it was banned them and we were all outsiders. Me totally dedicated to each other. Did you have any idea that you're are. Was seeing another woman now amber did you know that thought with a married man. So when you heard. That he was seeing in them. What did you think it was surprising it was disappointing. But. It's certainly not anything that's extraordinary. Book if you thought the marriage was so good. We do not shock. Audience now in the shocked. Shocked we're disappointed. I mean that's the reality of life men have affairs won't have affairs. When their wives happens. Probably normally when men do we learned had no idea. You think you're feeling I don't want to put words in your mind but that. Lacey was pregnant Scott needed. Another woman. Sex. What what do you think I think it's that simple Barbara. I really do there's an essence and that it is certainly doesn't give motive for her murder. How this afternoon. He's doing okay would that with the trial because he's actively involved in and in he could see some light at the end of the tunnel. He works hard to keep himself up. Because there with a tiny want to give up when. He found that he had likely seen the baby dozens. It's difficult to go on this before the trial in just in despair. Yes because like with over gone and everything was building his life was friendly themed baby union understand. He was. Virtually run out of town. It's got. Kids media following him yeah. Hounding him every day. He has talked. Lined up in front of a thousand people on them screaming murder his speed and couldn't live in his home. Because of home media he became a homeless man. Living out of a car. He really very literally became a no matter. So in a strange way of being in this prison and is that some of community that's sounds strange but. At least we Nouri was buried and it was safe relatively thing. Does not talk about. This tears in his eyes but it's we try to concentrate on the joined we have been her. And the good memories. Just thought I'd talk about it I'm. Thinking. It's very hard. Give me some like you can. Well if we try to keep him out we called him things come up and then when we mention it then he starts weepy and he just. Try it and move it up you know remember the good things that nice times that we had together and we'll always have them known could take guns away from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.