June 4, 1942: The Battle of Midway

More
The Battle of Midway began on June 4, 1942.
0:50 | 06/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for June 4, 1942: The Battle of Midway
The battle of midway wasn't decisive victory for the US navy and heavily outnumbered the US navy dealt the Japanese navy their first decisive defeat in 350 years. The Japanese lost more aircraft carriers and US cost only one. Regarded as the most significant battle of the war in the Pacific the battle of midway through the momentum to the United States. Thus changing the course of the wall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47796082,"title":"June 4, 1942: The Battle of Midway","duration":"0:50","description":"The Battle of Midway began on June 4, 1942.","url":"/US/video/june-1942-battle-midway-47796082","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.