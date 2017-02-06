Transcript for June 4, 1942: The Battle of Midway

The battle of midway wasn't decisive victory for the US navy and heavily outnumbered the US navy dealt the Japanese navy their first decisive defeat in 350 years. The Japanese lost more aircraft carriers and US cost only one. Regarded as the most significant battle of the war in the Pacific the battle of midway through the momentum to the United States. Thus changing the course of the wall.

