-
Now Playing: Couple bombarded by mystery Amazon packages wants it to stop
-
Now Playing: NY couple fatally stabbed by masked attacker
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl victory parade underway in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: This cow's appetite includes mail
-
Now Playing: June 8, 1991: The men and women of Operation Desert Storm parade through Washington, D.C.
-
Now Playing: Daughter of slain homeless man: Killer 'doesn't deserve' freedom
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas police seek serial shooter with 4 victims
-
Now Playing: Package thief poses as delivery man
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old boy dies while saving friend from icy pond
-
Now Playing: Suspected serial shooter caught on video in fatal shooting of homeless man
-
Now Playing: Authorities searching for mother who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago
-
Now Playing: California teacher under fire for calling military personnel 'lowest of the low'
-
Now Playing: Town turns to emojis on its speed sign
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video shows shoplifting suspect punch officer
-
Now Playing: FedEx truck skids on ice in terrifying video
-
Now Playing: Winner of $560 million Powerball is suing to retain anonymity
-
Now Playing: Car crash that killed NFL player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police
-
Now Playing: State trooper rescues newborn in respiratory distress
-
Now Playing: Rapper's surprise leaves students screaming with delight
-
Now Playing: False tsunami warnings go out along the East Coast and in Texas