Transcript for Jury finds brother of millionaire responsible for Rebecca Zahau's death

No effect for the days the jury came back with a verdict in the matter Rebecca is that now find it Adams Jack and I had committed battery. Resulting in her death. And wording. Ariza house and Rebecca his mother five million dollars in general damages for the loss of her daughter. I want to thank is the how later family. First up for trusting me. To take this case it was a huge undertaking. We were outgunned out staff. We hit we struggled through. It was little messy at times. But we're tenacious and I think what really made this happen is our belief in the case and our belief in the back as the house. And he gets a meter so I spent the last morning happy is getting to know her. Through her family through her friends through her works. And what she read through what she painted. Through her notes to protect us and I feel close obviously has closer Stanley can. But it felt part of the family and gave her this process. We're shocked now still. We knew that Rebecca did not commit suicide. Solid snipers looked at this case I knew right away that Rebecca did not commit suicide. I also knew this going to be huge undertaking because we're fighting City Hall. The sheriff's department said this was this suicide. And that was going to be a tough undertaking but we knew in our hearts. That we were right. We hope that we'd be able to prove that to injury later down the roads are morning him five years. To do it. Hands today is the culmination of all that we're. The council on the other side fantastic lawyers. I've been a lawyer for three decades now. A lot of trials and this this toughest prelates had learned a lot about being a lawyer in this Trout does. The caliber of the lawyers that would the other side of the case you lose Dan Webb who's really an icon a legend in the. Legal community is lead defense council at a Chicago. Mr. Ellsberg out of New York. The only Harvard magna cum laude graduate ever personally met. Gentlemen outstanding lawyer. What were I think really want to hear for us was. The truth and and the facts. And we were able to work Harding get those facts out front of the jury and a jury looking at this. Agreed so now. Asked to the end of it to this not about money you know we five million dollar verdict but. To defend in this case that segment is Havoc and money has never been about the money it's been about getting the sheriff to reopen this case we brought evidence forward. And showed it to sheriff's department personnel who was apparently had not looked at things this where ignored editor missed it is something just went awry. And I asked married into the Dave clout when we do we got a verdict if she says we've got to get the case real and sit are our job's not done yet. We've got to keep working we're gonna petitioned the sheriff to reopen the case to. To declassify it as a suicide and to reclassified as an open investigation. Look at the look at the evidence that we presented in the connections that we made in the evidence. And hope that the sheriff can use its resources one thing we are really lacking was. Re sources. You know we don't have the kind of money that fence that here we don't have that and money that the sheriff's department has. You know we can we just ended did it was stone knives and bare skin threat of have big big physical whip. And so hopefully we can get the sheriff's department put resources into this really truly. Effectively and efficiently investigate the death of respect as a house and hopefully eventually. Prosecute. And that but it.

