Transcript for Justice Department reverses Obama guidance on reducing private prisons

Grim milestone for Chicago as the city experiences for deadliest day of violence this year. Seven people died from gunfire Wednesday including a woman who was pregnant. Police say at least 92 people have been shot to death this year some estimates put that figure is high is 99. Meanwhile president trump is. On one it once again threatening to intervene tweeting. Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago what is going on there totally out of control Chicago needs help he's not one asking that question. Attorney general Jeff set a sessions is reversing an Obama administration decision. To phase out private prisons as we go to our next story and then deputy attorney general Sally Yates determined that private prisons weren't as well Ryan. And were a necessary given the overall decline in prison populations. Sessions it says that decision changed long standing policy and impair the ability of the Bureau of Prisons to do its job.

