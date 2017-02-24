Justice Department reverses Obama guidance on reducing private prisons

More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era memo aimed at reducing and ultimately ending the Justice Department's use of private prisons.
0:57 | 02/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice Department reverses Obama guidance on reducing private prisons
Grim milestone for Chicago as the city experiences for deadliest day of violence this year. Seven people died from gunfire Wednesday including a woman who was pregnant. Police say at least 92 people have been shot to death this year some estimates put that figure is high is 99. Meanwhile president trump is. On one it once again threatening to intervene tweeting. Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago what is going on there totally out of control Chicago needs help he's not one asking that question. Attorney general Jeff set a sessions is reversing an Obama administration decision. To phase out private prisons as we go to our next story and then deputy attorney general Sally Yates determined that private prisons weren't as well Ryan. And were a necessary given the overall decline in prison populations. Sessions it says that decision changed long standing policy and impair the ability of the Bureau of Prisons to do its job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45710102,"title":"Justice Department reverses Obama guidance on reducing private prisons","duration":"0:57","description":"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era memo aimed at reducing and ultimately ending the Justice Department's use of private prisons.","url":"/US/video/justice-department-reverses-obama-guidance-reducing-private-prisons-45710102","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.