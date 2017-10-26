Kansas City lawyer shot and killed in front of his home after dropping kids at school

More
Tom Pickert, 39, was dead by the time first responders arrived to his home.
0:57 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kansas City lawyer shot and killed in front of his home after dropping kids at school
Shot and killed on the front porch of his backside home. Like steady game with it directly striving often its bizarre that he and wife heard the noise and made the discovery. Homeowners like 66 terrorists and disbelief I was too soon I was stunned friends and the legal community identifying the victim in his thirties. Tom baker. A well known personal injury in Kansas CD. And most recently successfully won a five point seven million dollar judgment. A loss for a client. We can't be afraid that we also have to get the information find was there connection neighbor somewhat scared. They tell us picker while his son's school at around 8 the next evening meal with debt literally fell for them as neighbors and. And I trust and hope this community here wall embraced him and gather around them. I right now police located at the end they were looking for but it was and they'll continue looking for the driver at any evidence that can link to a motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50746695,"title":"Kansas City lawyer shot and killed in front of his home after dropping kids at school","duration":"0:57","description":"Tom Pickert, 39, was dead by the time first responders arrived to his home.","url":"/US/video/kansas-city-lawyer-shot-killed-front-home-dropping-50746695","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.