Kentucky choir sings beautiful rendition of national anthem

More
Kentucky All-State Choir sings hauntingly beautiful rendition of 'The Star Spangled Banner' from multiple floors of a high-rise hotel.
2:22 | 02/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kentucky choir sings beautiful rendition of national anthem

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45489143,"title":"Kentucky choir sings beautiful rendition of national anthem","duration":"2:22","description":"Kentucky All-State Choir sings hauntingly beautiful rendition of 'The Star Spangled Banner' from multiple floors of a high-rise hotel.","url":"/US/video/kentucky-choir-sings-beautiful-rendition-national-anthem-45489143","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.