Transcript for 5 killed in fiery crash involving oil rig, stolen car

The driver of a stolen car remains in the hospital after sparking a chain reaction crash that left five people dead two suspects. Were in that stolen car was speeding in net ridge Suffolk County yesterday. Police say Jamal turner was driving crashed into Hamas and then hit an oil truck that must a hit another car. In the process for miles and lofted into flames killing four people inside the second person inside a stolen car was ejected and killed. Loretta burns helped one the victims. She said she was just driving a car careened over intent Arlene. Somehow it it hit she got hit in the back and the correlate flipped. And went on fire. The attendees of the victims in the mosques are being withheld turner is now under arrest and facing several charges.

