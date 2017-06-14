3 killed, 2 hurt in San Francisco UPS facility shooting

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
0:22 | 06/14/17

Transcript for 3 killed, 2 hurt in San Francisco UPS facility shooting
As well as we all know we had a tragedy here earlier this morning. Word gunman opened fire. Injury. Five people and taking his own life. Out of the five. Out of the five I'm sorry again five people injured. Three of succumbed to injuries a fourth the gunman killed himself and two are still being treated for gunshot wounds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48045799,"title":"3 killed, 2 hurt in San Francisco UPS facility shooting","duration":"0:22","description":"The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.","url":"/US/video/killed-hurt-san-francisco-ups-facility-shooting-48045799","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
