Transcript for 6 killed in plane crash at famed golf course in Arizona

Multiple fatalities are being reported this morning after small plane crashed on a PGA golf course. The plane went down on the TPC Scottsdale course of course in Arizona. Just after take off the single engine plane can actually hold up to six people the cause of the crash is being investigated. At a Texas teachers getting a lot of attention this morning after venting about an unruly students and bad parenting. OK so Julie mar burgers or name she wrote on FaceBook parents have become far too disrespectful and their children are even worse. People absolutely have to stop coddling and enabling their children it will not serve them towards a successful and happy life. Of the posts triggered support from around the world with nearly half a million shares. She says she wrote it after an especially tough day. I had a student to had an issue with and decided to call his mom. While at school. And it's. She was disrespectful and rude to me on the phone in front of her son and in I actually had the class right there with me too and they can hear what she was saying and it was. Quite embarrassing. A martyr mar Berger was planning to give up teaching after just two years on the job now with so much support. There's a chance she may reconsider.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.