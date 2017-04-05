Transcript for 2 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

An investigation now under way near Dallas after two people were shot and killed. Inside a crowded bar police say a gunman entered the sports bar last night and got into an argument with a worker there and things escalated from there. There were some type of. Altercation or argument or something being said. And that eyewitnesses reported that this man pulled out again and shocked at the employee and building employ. Debt without point two customer who was armed with a licensed concealed weapon. Confronted the gunman and shot him dead investigators are now trying to figure out the gunman's motive they are also looking into whether he knew that bar employee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.