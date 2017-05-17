At least one killed as tornado hits Oklahoma subdivision

Aerial footage shows destruction in Elk City, Okla., where a tornado touched down Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead, authorities said.
1:14 | 05/17/17

Transcript for At least one killed as tornado hits Oklahoma subdivision
