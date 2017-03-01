4 Killed After Tree Falls on Mobile Home During Storm

Two relatives and two friends were killed in Rehobeth, Alabama, when a tree fell on a mobile home during a severe storm that toppled trees, downed power lines and left power outages, officials said.
1:23 | 01/03/17

Transcript for 4 Killed After Tree Falls on Mobile Home During Storm

