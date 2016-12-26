2 Killed, 4 Wounded in NY Nightclub Shooting

Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing two people and wounding four others.
0:48 | 12/26/16

Transcript for 2 Killed, 4 Wounded in NY Nightclub Shooting
New overnight the suspect in the deadly shooting at a mountain Vernon nightclub is now facing second degree murder charges 39 year old Errol Hillary. Will be arraigned this morning he's accused of opening fire at the mansion in Mount Vernon early Christmas morning telling the club's owner. I'm Neal band do police say he was shot just before 4:30 yesterday morning after security asked him asked Hillary to leave the club. Eyewitnesses say and that's when he started shooting. Next thing you know. Three shots didn't formal shots and then. You hill multiple shocked and these people running. Six people were hurt and then do was killed police say Hillary was angry about being thrown out of the party was not targeting anyone in particular. He was charged with attempted murder six months ago in the may shooting in the Bronx.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

