-
Now Playing: Baseball team creates real live Super Mario game
-
Now Playing: Otter pups swim on their own
-
Now Playing: Killer whales breach the surface in California
-
Now Playing: Ducklings safely reunited with mother after storm drain rescue
-
Now Playing: Baby celebrates 1st birthday with Philly cheesesteaks instead of cake
-
Now Playing: Heavy winds blow on Brooklyn hotel rooftop
-
Now Playing: Skydiver performs world's first drone jump
-
Now Playing: Girl wears mom's wedding gown for her First Communion
-
Now Playing: D-Day veteran breaks skydiving world record at age 101
-
Now Playing: 'Hangry' passenger has pizza delivered to stalled Amtrak train
-
Now Playing: Newlyweds reunited with lost wedding rings after Texas tornado destroyed home
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy takes 'spicey' tour of NYC on motorized podium
-
Now Playing: Woman finds 2.65-carat diamond during birthday trip to Arkansas state park
-
Now Playing: Pandas play in wastebasket
-
Now Playing: Baby kangaroo opens eyes for first time
-
Now Playing: Police warn paddleboarders about sharks in water
-
Now Playing: Dolphins frolic off coast of South Africa
-
Now Playing: Hippo born prematurely grows her 1st baby teeth
-
Now Playing: Bear climbs huge pine tree
-
Now Playing: Goat jubilantly dances on rooftop