'A Killing on the Cape': 6 heart-pounding podcast episodes

More
In 2002, Christa Worthington's murder rocked an idyllic town on Cape Cod - bringing everyone there under suspicion for the crime. Now in a six-part podcast, ABC News examines whether the right man is behind bars. New episodes Wednesdays.
0:30 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'A Killing on the Cape': 6 heart-pounding podcast episodes
Challengers. Lead right back. And money. A killing on the case. I couldn't imagine what could have. Six heart pounding podcasts. Politics news and he interviews and listen now. And that don't miss the explosive two hour documentary television event Friday night November 24 on EBC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50823539,"title":"'A Killing on the Cape': 6 heart-pounding podcast episodes","duration":"0:30","description":"In 2002, Christa Worthington's murder rocked an idyllic town on Cape Cod - bringing everyone there under suspicion for the crime. Now in a six-part podcast, ABC News examines whether the right man is behind bars. New episodes Wednesdays.","url":"/US/video/killing-cape-heart-pounding-podcast-episodes-50823539","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.