Transcript for Koresh 'was just playing games' in Waco stand-off, says FBI agent: Part 8

Negotiations are ongoing with David Koresh. Koresh and his followers have been barricaded inside for ten days. Federal officers say they are trying to maintain optimism as this deal trudges on. Officers now well into their fourth week with a standoff with cult leader David Koresh. We knew there was something going on within the FBI. There was something going on within the teams and clearly they were not on the same page and we are having a disconnection. The tactical teams are different. They're action oriented. To a man with a hammer everything looks like a nail. You went back on your word. That is a lie. That is not a lie. They did so many things to try to provoke us. At night, the compound continues to be bathed with spotlights as loud speakers continue to blare messages. David Koresh pick up the phone. Negotiates are trying to get ahold of you. Then they started playing loud music. Trumpets trumpeting, telephones ringing. They had helicopters buzzing over us. Anything to keep you on edge. If FBI says it will continue to use bright lights and loud noises to try to drive the members from the compound. Really, that's all you could think of? These were desperate measures. I think it S a sign to us that their negotiations were not going well. I did not agree to that. Let's agree to it then. Absolutely not. We became ever more distrustful. What they say and do are two different things. That's the main reason you don't want to have your tactical men portray a different thing. Seems to me like everything was a dare. Come on, we want you to shoot. Up until this point, agents have stayed at least 150 yards from the branch Davidian compound become you now they're moving in. Who's controlling these guys? You have guys pulling their pants down. That's not mature. They're sticking their butt at 2349 air and flipping the finger. The guys gravitating towards riding in tanks, jumping out of airplane are a different mind set. I think Steve Schneider was probably the most important of the followers David Koresh had. He was a theologien from Hawaii. He and his wife went to mount Carmel to live with David Koresh. I'm Judy Schneider Koresh. This my daughter myna. What brought you here. To study with David. The very sad part about Steve Schneider is he loved his wife and his wife became one of David Koresh's wives. David, anything you would like to say? When you see that video tape, the person you here behind the camera is Steve Schneider? What about myna? Steve and his wife were trying to have a baby B you she got em pregnant noted by David Koresh and that broke Steve's heart. The FBI was trying to use that to get him to turn on David Koresh. We have a picture over here that shows you the beauty. She's a very attractive laid. This is true. She is. Do you have to share her with him? Steve is so completely committed. He couldn't get over his devotion ultimately to Koresh. The realization that that's the ultimate control that David had over all those people was a real eye opener. The 40th day of the siege at David Koresh's compound is ending just like the over 39. With followers inside, federal agents outside waiting for something so happen. Taz siege went on, anything over time loses its intensity. People would go out there and almost a tourist attraction. My little girl wanted to see it. It became a gag. Lisa, wife number 12. Also her age. No age minimum for the king of kings. All the while, the tension was building, the misunderstanding between the federal government and the branch davidians. We are going through a frustrating and disappointing period in the office. They agreed to let Koresh's attorney go inside. It was unprecedented they would let a defense attorney go into a crime scene. When the lawyers came out, they presented that Koresh would surveillance render after he wrote down his interpretation of the seven seals. That's probably another lie. At some point, it appeared you had to take another action. What other actions do you have? Put a fence around it and call it is federal institution of mount Carmel? One thing talked about was do we kill David Koresh? Of course not, the way you do that is through a nonlethal kel call called tear gas. We haven't had a person out in a month. ? Do what I did.

