LA County Fire rescues horse stranded in ravine

More
Rescue crews in Southern California successfully airlifted a horse that got stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine after falling off a trail.
4:46 | 05/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LA County Fire rescues horse stranded in ravine
Change. I. And. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Change. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47366879,"title":"LA County Fire rescues horse stranded in ravine","duration":"4:46","description":"Rescue crews in Southern California successfully airlifted a horse that got stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine after falling off a trail.","url":"/US/video/la-county-fire-rescues-horse-stranded-ravine-47366879","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.