Transcript for Former first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92

Good evening from this streets of Houston Texas where the news. The passing of the former First Lady Barbara Bush. As undoubtedly hit quite hard many of the local news stations breaking into regularly regularly scheduled programming. To announce that news she was Barbara Bush a fixture here an incredibly popular figure here she and her husband. Who survives here the former president George H. W. Bush regulars. At the Houston Astros games where they would sit behind home plate occasionally show up. On the kiss cam on the on the large video screens the Jumbotron at the stadium. An enormously popular figure out and about on the regular scene for example. At literacy events were which were of course her passion. In recent days her failing health had been big news because she had it'll had allowed it to beat become so. She had announced over the weekend from a family spokesperson. That she was refusing any further medical treatment for her underlying conditions which includes included art and long problems. She was going to get instead what what is called comfort care. Comfort care in this case. But also another term that could be palliative care. It's where doctors stop treating underlying medical conditions but they will treat the symptoms quite aggressively so. Pain difficulty breeding anxiety nausea and it will treat that. Many people in the medical profession. Applauded. The former First Lady for being so public about this intensely private decision because. And of life issues are often avoided an American families people are afraid to discuss these issues. But in her case she went public about it. And the hope is that that will provoke discussions around. Kitchen tables across this country. Her life. Incredible as she met her future husband at the age of sixteen at a school dance. He then went off to war George Bush did he was one of the youngest fighter pilots in World War II the youngest fighter pilot I believed to be. Shot down by Japanese. By the Japanese during World War II he survived. Returned. They got married at a very young age. He was only one year older than her. They went on to be married. Or 73. Years that's the longest marriage in American presidential history. And it was quite a love story you can see if you if you wanna globally you can see though the love letters they exchanged over the years. George W. Bush George H. W. Bush was the first. Person that Barbara Bush kissed what has to imagine also the last and the only that that. That anecdote which she often told in public that he was her first as often made her children blush speaking ever children she and George Bush at six. It's children. One of them Robin. Little girl died of leukemia at the age three nearly four as a devastating event for the families who might imagine. After that dad then. Quite young. Barbara Bush I believe at the age of 28 her hair went gray she decided never exceeded diet. So she went grant an early age which became one of her signature looks she often discuss that later on. As being part of the reason why everybody saw her. As America's grandmother. So that the two as I was saying before they they met at a very young age got married after during the war as a matter of fact and then after the war. Barbara Bush dropped out of the college she was attending a moved with her. Now husband George Bush here to the state of Texas where he got into the oil business this is where they had their six children five of whom survived. And then after he was in the oil game for a while he moved here to the city of Houston where he got into politics. And this is not widely known outside of political circles but the Barbara Bush was considered to be. A secret weapon. For George H. W. Bush in his presidential. Camp in his political campaigns and up to and including his presidential campaigns. She for instance. Was very good at remembering everybody they met and keeping a large list of their contacts she was also known for her shrewd instincts. He was much more George H. W. Bush much more. Of a diplomat. She had sharper opinions and what and wouldn't argue both sides the way he did so it in that way they were seen as F formidable political couple in again. Those instincts that they shared brought them all the way to the White House a one term presidency there eventually beaten as everybody knows. By Bill Clinton. And despite the acrimony of that campaign the clintons and the bushes went on to be very close effect tonight the clintons. Both. The former president and former secretary of state issuing us a joint statement. Mourning the passing. Barbara Bush. And they are joining many political figures from all over the spectrum including president trump. Former president Barack Obama. Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Putting forth statements tonight in this divided political age it is this joint salute. To Barbara Bush that appears to be bringing people together. A one less thing to say here from Houston which is that this is where of course. The the mourning the public mourning will take place we're gonna see. Two days of pride fits the visitation at a local funeral home for Barbara Bush here in Houston and there will be a public visitation. On Friday and then on Saturday there will be up a private funeral there will be a camera inside as far as I know. The she wanted a simple ceremony however it may not be so simple because we may see. Current and former political officials all the way have two possibly including the president of the United States attending this funeral you'll then be buried. At the same spot where her daughter Robin was buried in College Station, Texas which is about. Ninety miles away from where we are right now in Houston one last note about her daughter Robin in her final days were told. Barbara Bush. Talked quite frequently of her daughter and spoke of how she hoped and that she would see her first thing. Upon her passing.

