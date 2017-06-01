Lake-Effect Snow Halts Buffalo Traffic

Over 2 feet of heavy lake-effect snow piles up in Buffalo, causing vehicles to become stuck and bringing traffic to a standstill.
0:59 | 01/06/17

Lake-Effect Snow Halts Buffalo Traffic
There's three stuck cars out there. An off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

