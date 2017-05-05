Large piece of metal flies through window of vehicle

More
Aerial footage shows aftermath of a major accident where a truck crashed into a concrete barrier, causing a large piece of metal to fly through the windshield of a vehicle. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
1:00 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Large piece of metal flies through window of vehicle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47235740,"title":"Large piece of metal flies through window of vehicle","duration":"1:00","description":"Aerial footage shows aftermath of a major accident where a truck crashed into a concrete barrier, causing a large piece of metal to fly through the windshield of a vehicle. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.","url":"/US/video/large-piece-metal-flies-window-vehicle-47235740","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.