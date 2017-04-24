Now Playing: Infant Boy Is World's Youngest Water-Skier, Dad Says

Now Playing: i-CAUGHT: Street Water Skiing

Now Playing: Water Skiing Grandma's Wild Time

Now Playing: Terminally ill 6-year-old girl fulfills wish to become police officer

Now Playing: Larry Page-backed startup reveals flying car prototype

Now Playing: March 15, 1991: 'World News Tonight' - 4 LA police officers are indicted on assault charges

Now Playing: Jan. 22, 1993: Riots victim Reginald Denny speaks on 'Good Morning America'

Now Playing: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say

Now Playing: Recapping Trump's first 100 days from Independence Hall

Now Playing: Survivors honored on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Sheryl Sandberg on overcoming grief

Now Playing: Famous Jimmy Carter quotes

Now Playing: 2-year-old with heart defect accompanies teen to high school prom

Now Playing: 600-year-old oak tree torn down in New Jersey

Now Playing: Aaron Hernandez's family attends private funeral in Connecticut

Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly's podcast to return after Fox News star's ouster

Now Playing: New Orleans won't allow 'the Confederacy to be put on a pedestal,' mayor says

Now Playing: Girl born without hand receives 3-D-printed prosthetic to play violin

Now Playing: Sheryl Sandberg opens up about the death of her husband