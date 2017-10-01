Two Law Enforcement Officers Dead in Orlando

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed outside a Wal-Mart store early Monday, and Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis was killed more than two hours later in a crash while responding to a manhunt for Markeith Loyd.
0:29 | 01/10/17

Comments
Orlando's police chief is vowing to search the ends of the earth to find the man suspected of killing one of his officers. There's a 60000 dollar reward for the capture marquee Floyd. Police say he shot and killed master sergeant Deborah Clayton Monday morning then took off in a stolen car she was trying to bring him in for questioning in the murder of his ex girlfriend. Meanwhile another law enforcement officer has died during the search for Lloyd deputy first class Norman Lewis was hit and killed by a vehicle while responding to the shooting scene.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

