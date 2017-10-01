Transcript for Two Law Enforcement Officers Dead in Orlando

Orlando's police chief is vowing to search the ends of the earth to find the man suspected of killing one of his officers. There's a 60000 dollar reward for the capture marquee Floyd. Police say he shot and killed master sergeant Deborah Clayton Monday morning then took off in a stolen car she was trying to bring him in for questioning in the murder of his ex girlfriend. Meanwhile another law enforcement officer has died during the search for Lloyd deputy first class Norman Lewis was hit and killed by a vehicle while responding to the shooting scene.

