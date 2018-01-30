Transcript for Lawmakers and Olympic gymnasts cheer passage of bill strengthening sexual assault reporting rules

I promise these woman that with their help we would do our best to pass legislation. And we went to work to write a bill. Those reforms which I'd like to speak briefly about. Are only possible because these women have been so courageous. They decided to come forward. They shared their pain and they did. Everything they could. To see what happened to them would never happen to anyone else again. Today would not have been possible. Without the win standing here the bill does for main things just quickly. It addresses a patchwork. Of state reporting laws making it mandatory for anyone. Affiliated with any national governing body. Or amateur sports organization. That crosses state lines. To read court sexual abuse to local and federal law enforcement. Or social service agencies with in 24. Hours the bill makes clear. That victims of child sex crimes are entitled to statutory damages. Of a 150000. Dollars. As well as punitive damages due to the he heinous nature of the crime. The bill extends the statute of limitations. So it doesn't begin to run this is significant. It doesn't begin to run until victims. Realize. They've been abuse. The bill makes reforms to the Ted Stevens. Olympic. An amateur sports act which established national governing bodies like USA gymnastics. It requires. The newly created center for safe sport. Championed by senators soon and Nelson. To establish strict policies. For per Manning abuse and procedures. For handling. Allegations. As well as oversight procedures to make sure every national governing body adheres to these policies.

