Lawmakers probing why small business landed $300M Puerto Rico power contract

Montana-based Whitefish Energy was awarded a $300 million Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) contract to repair downed transmission lines crisscrossing the mountains, the company confirmed to ABC News.
Our new questions this morning about the 300 million dollar contract awarded to a small company from Montana to try to restore power in Puerto Rico. FEMA says it did not approve the contract with white fish energy. And has significant concerns white fish is based in the interior secretary rising keys hometown. Think he's meeting today with president try.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

