-
Now Playing: Teen rescued after falling from amusement park ride
-
Now Playing: California residents use pool water to battle fire north of LA
-
Now Playing: Man who allegedly wanted to join ISIS arrested at JFK Airport
-
Now Playing: LAPD arrests officer accused of unlawful sex with teen
-
Now Playing: Stuffed cow toy saves boy's life
-
Now Playing: Flint airport attacker left officer with 12-inch gash on his neck: Hospital official
-
Now Playing: Emmy-winning TV journalist Gabe Pressman dies at 93
-
Now Playing: Mystery surrounds death of 14-year-old girl found in Texas landfill
-
Now Playing: Passengers evacuate JetBlue plane amid emergency
-
Now Playing: Fire ants cling to one another to form raft
-
Now Playing: Mistrial declared again for ex-cop Ray Tensing
-
Now Playing: Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy level local liquor store and auto center
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans free driver stuck in flooded car
-
Now Playing: Elijah Blake and Gina Belafonte on social activism in the digital age
-
Now Playing: Fighter jet involved in accident at Dayton International Airport
-
Now Playing: New video in Philando Castile case shows child begging mother to calm down after shooting
-
Now Playing: Video of police shooting of Philando Castile released
-
Now Playing: Alleged road rage triggers massive crash in California
-
Now Playing: Flint airport director: Maintenance worker saved stabbed officer's life
-
Now Playing: Giant shelf cloud moves across New Jersey sky