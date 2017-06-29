Transcript for LGBTQ students attend alternative prom

Hey everyone this is Mike tomorrow with ABC news were at the LG BT network prom at the crest hollow creek country club. Out on Long Island here this is LG BT problem so we had attendees from all over a Long Island's different ages from high school. All the way up to people in college. And they're they're expecting over 200 people to show up today. As you can see the party sort of just getting started this is the mock tale hour that started at 6 o'clock. I'm never gonna be here live talking some gas for the next fifteen minutes or so. And actually joined right now by David kill nick who is the CEO of the out to be T network and he's been involved in this since the very beginning this is the seventeenth year. That the LG BT network prom has existed here on Long Island they were one of the first ones in suburban America actually have a prom crowds BTUs. City tells little bit about how it got started in. You know why it happened and we looked at learn how it all happens. Short hair back in 2001. We decided that an organizational now in game has been youth and the two BT network. That our young kids deserve a real prom a real prominent catering hall. And be able to be themselves be able to bring the date who they wanted to bring. I'm in just be able to be. Free without going you know without harassment and bullying that many of them face in schools so. We organize the first prom we put out a press release. Because he wanted more people to know about it across this Long Island and New York Times picked it up plastered on the front page. And ever since then seventeen years later hundreds of youth come to this prom each year they look forward to it from day one of the school year. And as we can see some of the youth after they graduate come back. And it's all about watching the kids just smile. A laugh dance. And just be happy and be themselves and that's what life should be like Lee around. But at least within again this one night to arcade so that they can enjoy this rite of passage that'll teenager should have. Damn are starting to see some of the laughter in the smiles here already. No dancing yet we're winning for the music to start but I've heard I've talked to a couple of these people are ready and it sounds like he's going to be a lot of dancing on later on at night and I talked to wanted. Who came back from college he's a junior in college but he still comes back from your members the dancing on nineties had here. As beauty products that can tell me about like back in 2001 and in some schools in the area you couldn't even bring a same sex partner to a prom. Now it you know we've been a very different world but they're so long way to go what was it like you know for that first year when he did that first. At first he only did it back in 2001. It was just incredibly empowering. You know for us as organizers but even more so for the kids that were attending. You know they came in holding hands. What's with the person that they wanted to come to the prom with. I you know they've they've. They face a lot of bias and bullying in their schools. And back like you said back in 2001 many schools did not allow a person to bring the scene sixty. So we'll finally allowed to just be themselves to just you know be free to be which was actually the theme of our first prom. Freedom being freedom be and that's really what it's about as you walk around and you seal the kids here they addressed differently. It's a masquerade able to masquerade theme tonight not to hide who we are but to show our. Shall I diversity and creativity. And that's what it's all about it's all about being in freedom be free to be yourself. And what this prom teaches the kids along with all the other programs that our organization does is that they could grow up. And be who they want to be be anything that they want to be on and do so without having to hide a quart piece of who they are. You. Can you tell us about you know. A lot of people might look at an event like this these days it's 2017. There's marriage equality they're more or more celebrities. Athletes coming out openly gay. Explain why you know why and when incidents and we still have an LG BT prop her life with the importance of it is especially to the U. And you know our youth today I we need a lot of gains in the seventeen years since we've had this problem if marriage equality we saw a Don't Ask Don't Tell. And get on military members can also be free to be in. And serve our country the way that they need to. But we've also seen in the last year. You know our country change and the direction changed towards more conservative policies a more conservative ideology. And so you know will let them we seen anti gay anti elderly T stuff coming from the White House. And we have to be even more vigilant to make sure that we don't even take one step back because we haven't taken all the steps forward we need to. So he you know bullying against feel to be teeth has not ended it has not stopped even when we achieve marriage equality. Com and this is a lifelong war to make sure that we achieve full equality and safety. And justice for all of our community but particularly our most vulnerable which is our youth. And what about the reaction over the years Tuesday imagine in 2001 when you first did this he probably got some key from the public. You know the controversy of in 2001 it was still controversy to have this time at the event. What's that reactions how's it changed over the years from 2001 to when he seventeen. If you find a lot more open you know. Responses to it. Yeah I think it's changed somewhat you know certainly back in 2001 there was the calls for a why do you need a separate from even though the people that were saying that. Did not want to be inclusive of LG BTU. You know but now a seventeen years later we see a lot more families a lot more parents. That are excited and finding out about the prom meeting before their kids and signing their kids up before the kids even know about it. So that's the I think that's the biggest change that we've seen of course a lot of our public officials and corporate folks. Have also come out to support the sedan. In a tonight's event is supported by two corporations here on Long Island Bethpage federal credit union and Honda city. That wouldn't have happened in 2001 that would have happened in 2010. But you know because of all the gains we made him because ability LG BT people who a brave. And allies to come out and fight for LG BT rights and all that different in all the different communities and workplaces. That's why we're here tonight. And looking tells about the agenda for the night what are the teens that are here today have to look barges are right now we have mock till Aaron started 6 o'clock which features. Different drinks obviously without alcohol. On the what's what's at what's next after this. Sorry after a mock tell our. You know the 200 youth have been into the ballroom. Two the fabulous TJ. Great decorations. The gonna dance the night away. And is also a program where we we don't have the traditional prom king and queen. What we have is what's called the ringel royalty board and the ringel royalty court represents each color of the iconic gay rainbow flag. That stands for everything from healing to hope. And we honor the seven young people summed young seven young LG BT and allied leaders who are making a difference in their communities and schools. Spring thank you so much for your time dvd going to be on the dance for later we catch you. You know get down with all the cancer. Or just sticking to the mock tails I think I again that it will be lifting us. As Dennis the eighty thank you so much thank you. All right well we're gonna we're gonna take a look around and as you can see they have a step and repeat over here which I'll take full advantage of later for instant and picture. And you know let me choose my friend Trevor and that a little while ago. Excuse me. Nature and so Trevor totally. My name is Trevor Donovan SO. And you're here and out BT from. How many times even to prompt this is their problem it's really Nuys very limits from a Gaza don't know what that is it is very. Find them going hearts limits. I'm at T two guys and it's cute. Terrorism a concern about saying that I said there's nothing wrong with saying live on ABC news that perfectly good adjective to describe what's going on here now to meet you Ron so. Fewer a junior in college now in Hawaii. But you're on Long Island why you hear. Cell aisles of easily visiting family but I decided to come down because they knew the problems coming out solves like well let's all get lit and you know have the time. And what are you would you open you today equity each and it needs them when new just wanna get down have fun dancing. Well I'm me out loud to pilots meaning people anyway about com. Someone new like all of economy from a new casino the distance you know I'm just yet have a great time you Bryant's. Visit old friends in down. We'll spiel. Great thanks Steris I stock Indians and how did a great time. C. Let's go try a mock tale. My hand yeah. It'll come back of the knocked him I'm gonna have to ask about the cedar. Excuse me. Excuse me hi I just have to come Lawrence occupies. So I'm I'm like I'm with ABC news. Where who are you wearing right now we're. Close exclusive with from opposite clouds looming. It's amazing and your hair I mean the whole thing it is works but what's your name that's obviously the second most important thing here and I'm gay tourists. Gave its nice to meet you. The strippers from. Loud actors. And actress I'm eyewitness tip my on this here OK see just graduated high school. The off to college. Yeah. Unity sending a pass and you think you're. Obviously is considering it. I don't know it's. And how are the mock tails of the yet they they it's delicious yet to advocate this mystery act. Have agreed timing your fares as a beekeeper around. I love the outfit. Thanks for talking me. This. Approach. Some are category. And. You can read them. Okay. Wright is the real test now. Again there's there's no alcohol near. Okay the Pina colada. Appeared cotta Montel and I like. I got another outfit that's that's kind of distract Emmys are gunning us a time. It's Disney's evening I answer out guys. I'm Mike with the ABC news. It does she name Donte' cigar. Dante thanks to meet you I tell us about your app actually you know it before leaving to going wanted to stand up and give us a little show please. And. The suit jacket is. Portabella in New York City. Cancer that shows that a bank and so it's it's she is our Steve Matt and and its statement the balance. What about the shades. I think. Ultimately there but it's. Note. Nice and he had a good time so far I agree time it's amazing actually makers aren't here. So it's really interesting to see we see my post that I neatly talk about aids really lives up to whatever norm talked about it. It 3% had he been the prom and all the four words like any from high school anything like that. Now I happens and I hope that my experience here I hope every there is like says. It's. The united sadly you're expecting do you like a prom Torre it is fun and then a couple more than we graduate high school I have a couple of my friends. Some of their dates flake sign of I would I take down. And I know not my problem definitely am doubly harder announce Leon. It's great and they can ask you like this is an LG BT mighty think it's important that we add an event like this. I think it's important have an event like this because. Even though it New York is very accepting led. And lies in aus -- rights and everything I feel like there's still some stigmatize them on Long Island especially. Where it's kind of it be subject win LG BT couples go to prom together. Or show that they are part of the community. So I feel like it's special its you have. One big pick kind of OG BT prom and shows like where. All over the boys were not just numbers then. That would thank you so much for talking appreciate it's nice being done thing isn't. I'm feeling good they pick kids why. Or it. And. Like that think my producer David for moving its into the shade. He's looking out for that injured here. I did meet someone else in the meantime I want you guys to me. Because tell us your name and Ezra. And as there where you from I'm from right here in it was very. Is this your first LG BT prompt us action a second second from so what year you're in high school. I am going is my diet. Junior year senior year it is evidence that promise that high schooler just just this to beekeepers around nine. Do you feel like you can't go to prom and high schooler do you feel comfortable being you are wherever ego. IA it. The problem that is my prom at Miami high school is over a hundred dollars and I can't afford that uses. My mom just recently lawsuit and ion is in the parents. I don't I don't have a job and I actually volunteers at a camp. So I can't afford it also of the part of it is that a lot of people my school shortly except me through and acknowledge I'm pretty confident. After being like a trans men gender neutral person. And let you know like I Wear eyeliner and mettler lipstick sometimes I'm still I'm still a boy and people only understand that even even as well as. Bars ago to help them understand that they don't understand that nor do they except that Andy here is like an atmosphere where I feel like I can be myself and I can be accepted active Wear whatever I want. And IKE would've byline people accept me for my gender identity. I'm sorry to hear that you encounter that a school but it's good to you at something like this to go to you. Do you have the frenzied net coming to proms like this one before. Yeah actually I a lot of friends I actually go to the sent out consistent basis a lot of my friends who go to the center rent by who runs from. Com here Celek I meet up with all in here my boyfriend is here's so it's eloquently. Day party and something to depart. It's pretty exciting it's nice and each of you agree time that you hear. Okay. So the crowds start to build here as you can see were still without music. Which. Obviously as a key part of any good party but were I think we're getting there organizer working on that right now. But one thing I do want to bring up is obviously this is taking place during June it's now achieved in 28. Almost the end pride month which of course recognized around the world to celebrate. The pride of being who you are whether that's trance gender gay straight. A lesbian. You know. The month is is here for us to celebrate Julia. So. It's it's great sort of culminate the end of the month here with with the LG BT prom on Long Island's. And as you can hear from some of the people we've spoken to so far it really means a lot that they can. Escape from a community where sometimes they don't feel so welcome. Can be a part of something where there all three to beat you there. And like you heard David said in the beginning. That's the theme of the first year was free to be. Tennessee just be a theme of life. And I. Let me. Did you tell us your name Aaron. Iranian delegates and so far. And tell us about your outfit your mask. My house. I wore it it was just something he put on. And Keane the prom with donating specially picked out just listening. Now just to show. So pride in mind. And I you have in do you feel like you can be yourself here in having its. Yet slate lake cook prom like LG BT from the all came together and Lyon and then Karen. We know who Lewis was in the community and we have support for each other and we known that. We're not alone in that the original stand from one. It feels good to like here from other people that are kind of in the same boat that day. Don't feel so comfortable at home or in their own high school but they come here and they can dance thinking you know how to get time and even south him. And what you are you in school I'm ninth grade ninth grade so you'll be a sophomore and this coming year next acts. Great have a good time is through in Expedia. Him. And so I think. Let's see there's a couple other people I would love to say hi to you. Could you tell us your name names man Matalin you look amazing and such a nice stress. Two to 3 this morning with three hours. That's how long it's a distracted from New York City by the way you can. So I could have been getting my hair done like yours. You know and that is America. To have enough to work with you. Usually when a man next thing that is not talking about is there oh my goodness. OK well hey we're going to attack. Wasn't done. So what year. I graduated high school. Graduate has for you in college now where you'd taken a year. Anywhere America right. That's great that's great and this is your first problem. They have any attempt. As a matter of fact I have you know a lot of friends and I know that he Aron. You know I think it's a wonderful event really because. I think for a lot of the youth it's a place so they can come and enjoy themselves and and I have to worry about judgment or anything like that and I think it's wonderful. That's great all right well it looks likes. Something is happening in I think maybe the dance party is starting. All right. That sounds like the dance party start. Sounds like the dance party starting dated. I heard it well thank you all so much for tuning in David thank you again fair. Hosting this wonderful event for speaking with us times. To make it all happened for letting us come here and in the heart of it. And that's that's all I have urged for tonight I'm Michael morrow with ABC news thanks for turning it.

