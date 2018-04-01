Transcript for Life for Branch Davidians after 1993 Waco massacre: Part 11

There are branch davidians still living and worshipping and living in America. We all agree, no matter what side we're on, that the children of god are getting ready to face a very difficult time in this world. We were living to die whatever we to make sure we were standing with god. We should have had a greater faith in god. God's will was that they died. He allowed it to happen. At this time devil was at work too, but god allowed that to happen, so I have to accept that. David Koresh was an individual who truly believed he had a mission from god and who died for him. The memorial at Waco I have been to several times. It just brings back the senseless useless feeling that this didn't have to happen. Just never forget February 28, 1993. That's who we are. It shaped us. We lost four good men. Ultimately I would say we never had control over how it was going to end. That was David. He made that decision. I don't think people really understand how evil he was. He led his people into death. How sometimes, no matter your best efforts you're not going beat them. There were a lot of mistakes made from both side and I'm not angry enough to point my finger at either side and say, you know, how could you do that? Just give us the truth. Won't the truth set you free? I think we can handle it. It's not going to bring back my parents. It's not going bring back all the people who lost their lives. If I could speak to David Koresh I think I would just ask him why. Why would you want to kill this many people to make a point? What happened in your life to make you think this way is this you know, help me understand. I can only believe that god was working through him. That's my whole -- if I didn't believe that David was right, I couldn't handle this situation. I know that David was the real thing. One way or another, he believed it. He believed that he was given something and he made other people believe it because he believed it so well. I'm reminded directly of a verse from the son of god himself, Jesus who said, beware false prophets. They come to you like lambs but they're worse. I miss my son. I'm going see him some day. David Koresh is coming back with god's army and if I'm at the right place at the right time, I'll be gathered up. You're going to see whether you believe this message. I'm ready to be delivered. I'm ready to go to the portal of darkness and death. You're not. Let's see if you believe the message after so many years.

