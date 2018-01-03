Life raft falls from sky, crashes through roof

More
An uninflated life raft fell off a Canadian military helicopter and crashed through the roof of a Miami home, injuring a woman lying in bed.
0:41 | 03/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Life raft falls from sky, crashes through roof
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53434462,"title":"Life raft falls from sky, crashes through roof","duration":"0:41","description":"An uninflated life raft fell off a Canadian military helicopter and crashed through the roof of a Miami home, injuring a woman lying in bed. ","url":"/US/video/life-raft-falls-sky-crashes-roof-53434462","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.