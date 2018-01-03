Life raft falls from sky, crashes through roof More An uninflated life raft fell off a Canadian military helicopter and crashed through the roof of a Miami home, injuring a woman lying in bed. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Life raft falls from sky, crashes through roof -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Life raft falls from sky, crashes through roof

