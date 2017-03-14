Transcript for 'Life threatening' winter storm bears down on Northeast

Tonight their time to prepare its. Running around the midwest getting their first taste of the seem to be a massive late winter storm that will be airing millions in the northeast. Outside Milwaukee and to a foot of snow brought car crashes shutting down parts of both interstate 41 and interstate 43 yeah. This chain reaction wreck involving three semis and a dozen other vehicles. A blast of snow Chicago's first since December snarling the morning commute. That storm set to combine with another one in the gold and move up the East Coast as a powerful nor'easter that even the National Weather Service calls life threatening. New York city schools and other large districts in the storm zone closed tomorrow there should be a very serious blizzard of one that everyone should take seriously who. As residents stocked up on food and fuel all along the northeast corridor a port wants me. Don't let McCleon sandwiches and lying yes I decided that a look deploying some 400 vehicles will be treating Philadelphia area roads are rob Marciano is there. The salt and plow trucks are backing up then loading all of this is part of a 50000. Ton stockpile. While assaulted Philadelphia that deluge to try to beat back this store. Amid fears of widespread power outages brigades of utility trucks getting into position and Del Mar New Jersey heavy equipment building massive sand barriers to keep back the ocean. Part two biggest concerns. The high tides 1 of the morning on Tuesday when they need. Some sixty million now in the storm's path.

