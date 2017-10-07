Lightning strike caught on camera in Minnesota

Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer was chasing a severe storm that blew over Albert Lea, Minnesota, on July 9 when he captured this lightning strike. A confirmed tornado happened just to the west of this storm near Mankato, Minn.
0:14 | 07/10/17

Comments
Transcript for Lightning strike caught on camera in Minnesota
