Lightning strikes house twice in Texas

Video shows lightning hit a house twice in Holliday, Texas after severe thunderstorms swept through the state.
0:18 | 04/21/17

Comments
Transcript for Lightning strikes house twice in Texas
Holy Moly. It won't like. That was made.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

