Transcript for Live update on today's biggest stories

What may ABC news live from Kenneth Bolton coming to you from New York where we are following a number of big stories to date. So let's get right to on the rundown new. CIA director Mike Pompeo. Secret meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Hoon. The president now confirming that meet will head down tomorrow Largo for a live report also. Major while fires sweeping through Oklahoma causing more destruction. Organ alive and yet another report from our Tina where work. And also remembering Barbara Bush the former First Lady died at the age of 92 yesterday wal talked arc and terrorists who give us a live report on. It's a bit in the era Southwest Airlines. Inge and exploded bit here. Killing one passenger. ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Hurley if live on the ground and Philadelphia beautifully. Point David. Mourning Kenneth that's 737. Has been towed in his action the other side of the airfield. Here in Philadelphia where NTSB investigators. We'll continue their investigation today if you looked at some of the pictures at the NTSB related yesterday. And you released yesterday and you looked at that damage to the ends and it's significant and parts of it hit the fuselage which broke the window which led to a passenger. According to other passengers being partially sucked out of that window. And then dying from her injuries if you look at that engine you can see that one of the fan blade is missing. So this is really a story about two. Areas one the drama. Of that engine breaking apart. At altitude the quick dive down during decompress in the window broken out the woman. Passenger. It partially through that window the second part is this is the second time. That Southwest Airlines has had an uncontained engine failure that is one and 26 team we have just learned that this engine on. Yesterday's event. Is of the same that is the same model as the one in 2006 team. What we don't know is was it exactly the same kind of costs. Is are they related but there is one fail late missing in yesterday's incidents that similar to what happened in the 2000 sixteenths of the big question Kenneth. Do we have a broader problem with 730 sevens with these older engines that have been on the aircraft for about twenty years or more. David that her record do you tell about the victim being partially sucked out do we know more details about that this morning. It we've heard from the passes we've not heard an official account from Southwest Airlines the crew. The NTSB or the FA day. But it isn't surprising because at altitude there is pressure in this cabinet if something is to break like that where the window is actually broken. All the sudden. There is air rushing out of that aircraft and that is why things can be sucked out you've watched the movies you've seen. Where they've done deep pressurization in the movies where things start flying and flying out of the aircraft. That's what happens it had to be a chaotic couple of minutes as the pilots have to die the aircraft down from 30000 feet. Down to 141000 feet where you and I can breathe oxygen that's what we have those masks the pop down. You put them on they have about four minutes of oxygen atom which is why they make that quick move downwards so they're doing that the pilots as they are. Right after they hear that plume they know that the pressure arising. They made it me getting reports that there was somebody that was injured and possibly outside the window or at least partially outside the aircraft. So no official details just what passengers are telling us. One testers said that they accurately pull her back into the aircraft injures injuries from the trap of the law the engine. And then another passenger actually put his body up against the window. Protect any deals for flying out once again this is just a few minutes it's that time for the pilots to get from 30000 feeder. What are altitude they're at down to 141000 we're kind of equalize is out you could breathe oxygen. And there's no longer that decompression going on. You basically normalized with the atmosphere that your round but some frightening moments for those passengers had to be for the crew although the pilot of former F eighteen. A fighter pilot in the navy. She was praised by all the passengers she went by and then all of them afterwards. So she is getting high prison if you listen to run the ATC. The calmness in her voice this has to be one of the most crazy things as a pilot she's ever had to deal with. So you base he had these two parts this story the remarkable story the drama and in the longer term question do we have a problem with the rest of the 737 fleet. With these engines of that air I don't. Definitely heroic moments they're taken by that all right our David Karl reporting from Philadelphia thank you David. Let's turn out to the political headline president trump CIA director Mike Pompeo. Meeting with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Hoon ABC's Alex Mallon is live near moral log where the president is hosting Japanese prime minister Shinto obviate. Good morning Alex. Good morning Tenet yet at that news breaking overnight the Washington Post reporting. That CIA director Mike Pompeo traveled to North Korea over Easter weekend and met directly with. North Korea's leader Kim John noon now this is all ahead of that planned summit between president trump. And Tim Johnson sometime in either may or early June now the White House says that that summit is still set to happen. And this Mike Pompeo meeting wall it was a big surprise it's definitely a major step towards achieving that summit between the president and Kim Jong noon. Now one of the things do that we were trying to confirm the story here overnight. Lot of the White House and CIA even were not were not willing to go on the record in confirm it but this morning we saw the president come up with the tweet. Saying that the meeting happened last week now we later reached out of the White House and they clarified that the president will was actually not right in that we. And at that meeting did occur over Easter weekend. But the president gave a redoubt said the meeting was good towards achieving a great relationship. Between Pompeo and Kim Jung soon. And as we know Mike Pompeo is currently a going through the confirmation process to become the next secretary of state. He'll definitely be instrumental in making sure this meeting happens. Out the president of the joint news press conference arguments in the eighties we meant to meet with Japanese prime minister since op day on do we know we expect from that time. News conference later today. I think that we're gonna see a lot of questions. Ranging everything from depending on who the president asks her has asked asked to ask the question. We keep here's questions on the latest news was stormy Daniels you have gyms there Jean James co mes. Interviews that he's been giving all week raising a lot of questions at the White House. And the president actually directly responding to some of those questions in a tweet this morning where he said that he did not fire James coney. Because of the Russian investigation even though. Even that we heard him contradict that statement in an interview with Lester holt shortly after James Cummings firing humble also I think here a lot of questions about the summit itself. I'm just not keep minus some big issues between president trump and prime minister they. They is that very upset after the US imposed the steel terrorists. And so there's going to be questions on trade and certainly national security and that big North Korea meeting. I think quite a few questions Alex all right Alex thank you so much reporting live in your moral our goal for us. Right let's move out west where wildfires are carried through thousands of acres also calling lot of destruction to the latest now from me if you can work. Firefighters I spoke with are calling this fire at think they are dealing with historically bad conditions here in Oklahoma. The biggest buyer is the rate fired at the one burning here behind me. Yesterday it burned at 9000. Acres so that means it has earned more than 2161000. Acres since this fire started last week they have schools close in this area and they lost more than fifty structures one of the big problems Arby's cedar trees you see how quickly as burgers here right. Me firefighters say they burn extremely violently so that'd be fast moving fire and in the wind. Pushes it on word it jumps over roads and is very tough for firefighters to contain. They're dealing with low humidity high heat and they have another wind event today. Can whitworth ABC news ceiling Oklahoma. Just an amazing thing behind Cano there and ceiling Oklahoma think UK not our took thousands of Starbucks stores will close their doors. Next month and actually we're gonna move on. To the legacy our Barbara Bush the nation is remembering. The former First Lady who died at the age of 92 let's go now to our Dan Harris is at the latest on her legacy good morning. And. Gets good morning to you yes she died overnight at the age of 92 as he said reactions are pouring in from all over the world this morning I'm really struck by the fact that. Here we are in this age of political polarization. And yet. We have members of both parties issuing. Really heartfelt salutes to the former First Lady we heard overnight from that trumps both the First Lady and the president we hear from the Obama as the carters. The clintons as well. This was. A woman who was at the center of American life for decades and speaking of decades she was married to George HW. Bush for 73 years that has the longest marriage in American presidential history. And as she likes to tell people are she likes to tell people she married the first man she ever kissed a that was. A detail that never failed to make her grown children blush. Speaking of her grown children George W. Bush. Another fellow former president her son. They issued a statement overnight saying that he was very lucky. He believes to have Barbara Bush as a mother. George H. W. Bush and fact standing in front of a statue of his which is right here in in downtown Houston. He was we're told. Right by his wife's side when she passed holding her hand he is were told heartbroken but strong and lifted up. By members of his large family. Dan the White House has announced that the up flights will be at half staff. For the former First Lady just an incredible scene in Washington across this nation is that many people remember for many have been many will continue to point out Barbara Bush death. She with a wife a mother grandmother but also dedicated her life to public service. She dedicated her life to public service is no question about it she was. If you listen to people who knew the couple a key political partner. For her husband she was a shrewd operator. When he started. But his political career George Bush he actually moved to Colorado he had been doing oil work out in in the country and then he came here to Houston. And started his political career she was a huge part of that. By helping him build his network of contacts and he relied on her judgment her feedback and her instincts. Dan Harris reporting live in Houston for about an incredible life. Incredible reporting from in and thank you so much appreciated. Out of the Starbucks. And one of the company's Philadelphia disorderly mountain leads the Davis. It is back to business inside this Philadelphia Starbucks but it's because what happens here that the company is now announce that they plan to close. All of their stores on May 29 we're talking about more than 8000 stores in order for them to be able to conduct. Racial bias training with their employees were also getting a chance to hear that 911 call that was placed by a former Starbucks manager here. Where she said I have two gentlemen at my cafes or refusing to make a purchase or leave. That's what then prompted Philadelphia police to handcuff and arrest the two black men for trespassing last Thursday. Yesterday I spoke with a journalist who said he spoke to the unidentified Starbucks manager over the weekend and he says that she claims a restaurant has an excessive loitering policy. And that she had the right to enforce it even if that meant calling police. He also says that she told him she's called police multiple times during her one year on the job meanwhile Starbucks now faces new questions. Over video of an incident earlier this year in California. A man by the name of Brandon ward says he was denied access to a Starbucks bathroom because he hadn't yet made a purchase but he says that a white man who was also in the store. Had no problem as for the California situation Starbucks is released a statement. Saying that they take the video very seriously and that they are working with their team to learn from their mistakes. Are they filling the Davids are to learn more about that story and all the ones we're following for you today. Had to abcnews.com and our ABC news I'm can a mountain for ABC news five.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.