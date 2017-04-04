Now Playing: Fire hero's life mission

Now Playing: Large fire collapses portion of Atlanta highway

Now Playing: Massive 8-alarm fire destroys multiple homes in Kansas

Now Playing: Los Angeles firefighters battle huge blaze at food processing plant

Now Playing: Tractor-trailers catch fire outside South Florida warehouse

Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Now Playing: Louisiana is in a state of emergency, as twister lifts up car and drops it back down

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for killer of a police officer in Texas

Now Playing: Hardwood floor in final March Madness game was made in Michigan

Now Playing: Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15

Now Playing: What Kate Hudson learned about business through Fabletics

Now Playing: 2 survive after plane crashes at Olympic National Park

Now Playing: White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions after briefing

Now Playing: Patriots' owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

Now Playing: Volunteer baby rockers soothe hospitalized infants

Now Playing: Oklahoma man faces no charges after killing intruders

Now Playing: Deputy constable killed at Texas courthouse, gunman sought

Now Playing: White House announces Sex Assault Awareness Month

Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly settles sexual harassment lawsuits