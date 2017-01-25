Louisiana Driver Slams Into Police Vehicle Parked on Highway

The truck driver was arrested for driving while allegedly on heroin.
0:18 | 01/25/17

Transcript for Louisiana Driver Slams Into Police Vehicle Parked on Highway
I got this video from a highway in Louisiana seated truck flipped. The guardrail on the left side we'll watch now further down a road that truck and slammed into a police vehicle and an officer and the driver both suffered minor injuries in that crash the guy in the truck was arrested for allegedly driving while I'm Carol.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45032870,"title":"Louisiana Driver Slams Into Police Vehicle Parked on Highway","duration":"0:18","description":"The truck driver was arrested for driving while allegedly on heroin.","url":"/US/video/louisiana-driver-slams-police-vehicle-parked-highway-45032870","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
