Transcript for Magnitude 5.8 earthquake reported in Montana

Same to get his other top stories that's right and we begin with a rare and stronger earthquake that jolted Montana overnight the magnitude five point eight quake. Briefly knocked out power tipped over shells broke glass it is the largest quake in that region in twenty years and was felt as far away as Spokane Washington. Congressman Steve the lease is back in intensive care three weeks after he was shot at a baseball practice in Virginia doctors are now worried. About his risk for infection. They downgraded. His condition to serious.

