Magnitude 5.8 earthquake reported in Montana

More
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked a small town in western Montana early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
0:30 | 07/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Magnitude 5.8 earthquake reported in Montana
Same to get his other top stories that's right and we begin with a rare and stronger earthquake that jolted Montana overnight the magnitude five point eight quake. Briefly knocked out power tipped over shells broke glass it is the largest quake in that region in twenty years and was felt as far away as Spokane Washington. Congressman Steve the lease is back in intensive care three weeks after he was shot at a baseball practice in Virginia doctors are now worried. About his risk for infection. They downgraded. His condition to serious.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48470870,"title":"Magnitude 5.8 earthquake reported in Montana","duration":"0:30","description":"A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked a small town in western Montana early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.","url":"/US/video/magnitude-58-earthquake-reported-montana-48470870","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.