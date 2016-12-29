Major Snowstorm Headed for Northeast

More
Heavy snow is already causing traffic problems in Colorado.
0:54 | 12/29/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major Snowstorm Headed for Northeast
We're tracking a major snowstorm heading for the northeast snow made driving a little bit of a mass yesterday in the high country of Colorado. Crashes closed parts busy interstate seventy in the popular ski areas. That storm is now on the move with states in the east bracing for significant snowfall like what does Paul Williams has more on the track good morning Paul. Good morning can this guy again. Looking forward to state chilly in the northwest from boyz the building's fourth Thursday but not just that look for another blast of cold air for next week's ten to twenty degrees below normal. For early next week nap in the north east a different story a blizzard story. We're looking out for the wind gust of forty to 45 miles per hour lake snow and flurries. Major travel disruption from Pittsburgh to buffalo all the way up throughout Maine. And nearly two feet of snow Candace Diane. And make nears a cattle but trick yet how thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44450920,"title":"Major Snowstorm Headed for Northeast","duration":"0:54","description":"Heavy snow is already causing traffic problems in Colorado.","url":"/US/video/major-snowstorm-headed-northeast-44450920","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.