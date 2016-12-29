Transcript for Major Snowstorm Headed for Northeast

We're tracking a major snowstorm heading for the northeast snow made driving a little bit of a mass yesterday in the high country of Colorado. Crashes closed parts busy interstate seventy in the popular ski areas. That storm is now on the move with states in the east bracing for significant snowfall like what does Paul Williams has more on the track good morning Paul. Good morning can this guy again. Looking forward to state chilly in the northwest from boyz the building's fourth Thursday but not just that look for another blast of cold air for next week's ten to twenty degrees below normal. For early next week nap in the north east a different story a blizzard story. We're looking out for the wind gust of forty to 45 miles per hour lake snow and flurries. Major travel disruption from Pittsburgh to buffalo all the way up throughout Maine. And nearly two feet of snow Candace Diane. And make nears a cattle but trick yet how thank you.

